oneplus-says-its-phones-will-have-best-display-‘you’ll-lay-eyes-on-in-2020’

Chinese company OnePlus has announced it will be bringing 120Hz display technology to its phones in 2020.

Last year, the company was one of only a few to debut handsets with a 90Hz screen refresh rate – generating praise from critics. The higher a screen’s refresh rate, the more fluid its animations and scrolling will seem.

Now, CEO Pete Lau has confirmed the company is working on 120Hz tech for 2020. He suggested on the company’s forums that phones will have ‘the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020’

‘Our R&D team also developed an exclusive optimization solution that can increase the rendering speed of a single frame with 7%. In testing, OnePlus’s 120 Hz display has yielded significantly better results than other existing high refresh rate displays in the industry on measures of click response, scroll response, and accuracy,’ he said.

‘OnePlus’s 120 Hz Fluid Display also provides support for 10-bit color, providing 1,024 shades of each primary color and 1.07 billion possible colors.’

‘This is 64 times as many colors than are supported on mainstream smartphone devices, giving users fuller, more natural gradients when viewing content, and creators more confidence to accurately display the intended color spectrum.’

Although OnePlus phones started life as lower-cost alternatives to premium brands, the company has grown in recent years to offering fully-fledged premium devices of its own.