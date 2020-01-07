oneplus-concept-one-in-photos:-try-to-hold-back-your-excitement

OnePlus Concept one













OnePlus has officially unveiled its first-ever concept smartphone, aptly named OnePlus Concept One, at the ongoing CES 2020 event in Las Vegas. OnePlus Concept One was one of the most anticipated launches at this year’s CES and it is rightly so.

“This concept phone is a significant experiment into the future form of smartphones. OnePlus started this initiative with the goal of bringing the “burdenless” user experience to the next level,” OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said of the Concept One smartphone.

OnePlus Concept One is nothing like any OnePlus smartphone you’ve ever seen and the OnePlus phones stand apart for their exquisite design. The Chinese smartphone maker has certainly pushed all limits on this one and taken some high inspirations from luxury car brand, McLaren.

OnePlus Concept One has a lot of orange hues, the signature colour of McLaren, and it looks beautiful.

The use of electrochromic glass to conceal the rear cameras is truly out-of-the-box thinking. OnePlus calls this invisible camera tech “Electronic CMF.”

The glass covering the cameras on the back of the phone uses organic particles to create changes in transparency for quick shifting from opaque black to transparent. According to the company, it takes just 0.7 seconds for the glass’s transition from opaque to clear.

The orange leather back with a glass spine running down the centre is just visually appealing.

Overall, we must say OnePlus Concept One is a true work of art or as OnePlus puts it – “The beauty of the unseen.”

It’s a shame really that OnePlus Concept One won’t be commercially available. But you never know. With the right amount of demand, the company might just bring some units to the market for its elite-club members.

Also, watch the video showing the OnePlus Concept One below: