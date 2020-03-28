one-year-of-lucifer:-prithviraj-sukumaran-pens-down-a-heartfelt-note!

|

Updated: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 4: 18 [IST]

Lucifer, the all-time highest-grossing film of the Malayalam cinema industry is completing its one year of its release today. The movie, which features Mohanlal as the central character, marked the directorial debut of Prithviraj Sukumaran, the popular actor. Recently, Prithviraj penned down a heartfelt note on his social media pages, when Lucifer completes the first year of its release. ‘Last year this time, I had just finished loading Lucifer on all platforms and checked the out on each one of them. It was the culmination of a 3 month long, frantic, day and night post production schedule. There was no way I could have made it on time without the constant support of my cinematographer, directorial, edit, sound, DI and VFX team. One year since, the world is a lot different. And I’m a good 30 odd kilos lighter! These are tough times..and I guess memories that inspire you are more important than ever. The next morning, groggy and sleep deprived, Supriya and I went to Kavitha single screen in Ernakulam to see the first day first show of my directorial debut. And Lalettan gave me one of the best surprises of my lifetime by joining us amidst a humungous crowd. It’s been a fairly long journey in cinema..but 28/03/19 will be special till I die! Stay safe folks. ❤️ #Empuraan’, wrote the actor-director on his post. Prithviraj also shared a special picture clicked before the first show of Lucifer, along with his note. pic.twitter.com/3Pp6LCsa7P

— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) March 27, 2020 Supriya Menon, the former journalist, and wife of Prithviraj shared the memories of Lucifer release day by sharing a throwback picture clicked with her husband and the lead actor of the project, Mohanlal. The star couple’s social media posts are currently going viral on social media. Lucifer, which revolves around the central character Stephen Nedumpilly aka Khureshi Ab’Ram, is penned by popular actor-writer Murali Gopy. The sequel of the movie, which has been titled Empuraan is expected to start rolling in 2021. Lucifer franchise is produced by Antony Perumbavoor for Aashirvad Cinemas.