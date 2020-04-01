One weekly newspaper still publishing printed editions

While several small newspapers have announced they have stopped their print editions, one of the oldest such papers is trying to let people know they’re still going to press.The Community News hit the newsstands today with its regular two editions, one for St. Louis County and another for St. Charles County.The paper is the oldest weekly newspaper in STL, founded in 1918 on 14th Street in St. Louis city, and has a weekly circulation of about 20,000. It employs about 20 people, 12 of them full-time.Publisher Mathew DeKinder said the papers are only available at Schnucks and Dierbergs stores, due to the coronavirus-related closure of other businesses that had newsstand space for the papers.”But we’re out today and we have a plan to print every Wednesday, at least through April,” DeKinder said, adding that their press run was smaller than normal.”We don’t want to get too far out over our skis. So like every other small business, we’re just waiting to see what happens,” he said.Last week, both Webster-Kirkwood Times Inc. and the Northsider/Southsider newspapers announced they were shutting down print operations due to the coronavirus threat.

The Northsider and Southsider newspapers owned by Antonio French have stopped printing and their operation has gone online-only, at MetroSTL.com.