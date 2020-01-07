one-tree-hill-ogs-sophia-bush,-bryan-greenberg-and-danneel-ackles-share-iconic-reunion-at-golden-globes

The Golden Globes were full of iconic reunions, seeing Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston head to the same after-party while Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland posed up a storm in their designer gowns.

But it was the One Tree Hill reunion that really got us going as Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg and Danneel Ackles arrived at the InStyle party together following the star-studded event.

Sharing the moment on social media, the Brooke Davis star set foot in the infamous elevator with her castmates.

The short clip showed them revisiting their roles, as both Sophia and Danneel waved their cheerleader pom-poms while Bryan bounced a basketball.

They all beamed down the camera lens before the golden doors closed too.

In the caption, the 37-year-old actress wrote: ‘“After party at Karen’s Cafe, anyone?”’

She continued: ‘#InStyleWBGlobes elevator with the OG dreamboats @danneelackles512 @bryangreenberg. #BrachelAndJakeForever.’

Fans were quick to comment and couldn’t help but pine over the noughties drama.

‘I miss the show… I also miss some of the old characters,’ one wrote while another added: ‘I freakin’ loveeee it! Ahhh… My One Tree Hill heart is alive.’

Someone else, who was clearly a megafan of the show, said: ‘Omg this is everything.’

InStyle also uploaded the same video with the caption: ‘Let’s go Ravens! The One Tree Hill cast reunites on the #InStyleWBGlobes elevator!’

The Modern Family stars Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland also shared a reunion – clearly sending fans into meltdown.

Kicking off awards season in style, the actresses both stunned in strapless gowns, with 47-year-old Sofia looking phenomenal in a wine coloured embellished Dolce and Gabbana gown as she presented an award alongside Matt Bomer.

Meanwhile, Sarah was pretty in pink wearing a floral number with a sweetheart neckline.

Heading to the same party as the One Tree Hill stars, the 29-year-old was reunited with her on-screen step-grandmother, with the pair embarking on a mini photoshoot together.





