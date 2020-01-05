one-tray-roasted-winter-salad-recipe

Roasted salads are a total game changer for me. However sceptical you may be – just give it a go. The textures soften and the flavours are enhanced. It’s really no more complicated than making a ‘standard’ salad.

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cooking time: 45 minutes

SERVES

2

INGREDIENTS

For the dressing

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

For the salad

1 small butternut squash, peeled, deseeded and cut into chunks

2 small red onions, peeled and cut into quarters

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 handfuls of kale, tough stalks removed first, sliced into ribbons

A small handful of hazelnuts (approx 30g)

1 orange, peeled and torn or sliced into segments

METHOD

Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan/gas mark 6. Whisk together all the dressing ingredients with a pinch of salt until emulsified and smooth. Tumble the butternut squash chunks, red onions and chickpeas on to a roasting tray, and pour over half the dressing, turning it all over a few times to make sure everything is coated. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, or until the squash is tender and cooked through. Add the sliced kale to the roasting tray, along with the rest of the dressing, and mix well. Sprinkle with the hazelnuts. Roast for a further 5 to 7 minutes, until the kale is a little wilted. Divide between two bowls, allow to cool slightly, then top with the orange segments and season.

