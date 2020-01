One person was wounded Sunday night in a shooting at the Yard House restaurant at the Northridge Fashion Center.

The shooting occurred shortly after 8 p.m. and grew out of an argument, said Officer D. Orris of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victim’s age, gender and condition were not available.

The gunman was 20 to 35 years old and wearing a gray jacket. He ran out of the restaurant after the shooting, Orris said.