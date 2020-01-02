one-person-hospitalized,-at-least-20-displaced-after-five-alarm-fire-in-rockland

Amid below-freezing temperatures, firefighters battled a five-alarm fire in Rockland early Thursday that displaced at least 20 people and sent a woman to the hospital.

Rockland police responded just after midnight to a multi-unit wood building at 20 E. Water Street and reported smoke coming from the rear of the structure, fire chief Scott Duffey said early Thursday. Firefighting crews were next on the scene, Duffey said, entering the building and rescuing a woman on the second floor. She was transported to the hospital and no information was immediately available about her injuries.

Rockland's ambulance was at the hospital at the time of the fire so only a three-person crew initially arrived at the scene of the fire, Duffey said.