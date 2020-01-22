one-pan-english-breakfast-recipe

Everything is cooked in one pan, so you won’t spend the rest of your morning washing up. Even better, it makes a star of what I firmly believe to be the most underrated part of the English breakfast: the beans.

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cooking time: 40 minutes

SERVES

Two, generously

INGREDIENTS

1 tbsp vegetable or sunflower oil

2 good-quality sausages

½ onion, chopped

4 rashers smoked streaky bacon, diced

1 garlic clove, grated

400g can white haricot beans, drained

400g can chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp black treacle

2 tbsp tomato purée

½ tsp English mustard powder

3 tbsp red wine vinegar

2 tbsp soft dark brown sugar

2 eggs

METHOD

Heat the oil in a medium frying pan and add the sausages. Fry, turning often, for about 10 minutes, until cooked through. Remove and leave to one side. Add the onion and bacon to the pan. Cook for about five minutes, until the onion is soft and the bacon starts to crisp. Add the garlic clove and cook for a further minute, then add the beans, chopped tomatoes, treacle, tomato purée, mustard powder, vinegar and sugar. Season, give everything a good stir, then bring to the boil and cook for seven to 10 minutes, until slightly thickened. Turn the heat down to medium and return the sausages to one side of the pan. Make two wells in the tomato-bean mix and crack in the eggs. Grind over plenty of fresh black pepper, cover the pan with a lid and simmer for five to 10 minutes, or until the egg whites are just set but the yolks still runny. Serve with buttered toast for dipping.

Recipe from Made in London by Leah Hyslop (Absolute Press, £26). Order your copy from books.telegraph.co.uk