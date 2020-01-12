one-of-britain’s-biggest-breweries-overcharged-pub-landlord-for-beer-and-rent-after-underestimating-amount-of-wastage-in-casks

One of Britain’s biggest breweries overcharged a pub landlord for beer and rent after underestimating the amount of wastage in its casks, a watchdog has found in a landmark case.
Marston’s failed to provide Edward Anderson, 45, with accurate information about how much of the beer it was supplying was saleable, the Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) said.
The 186-year-old pubs company had been charging Mr Anderson, who runs the Railway Inn in Cheltenham, rent based on sales forecasts linked with 72-pint firkins.
Marston’s made an allowance of 2.5pc for wastage and sediment for each cask. Some tenants have been complaining for years that they often only contain 68 pints that are fit for sale, while the rest – nearly 6pc – may be yeast sediment.
Mr Anderson filed a complaint with the PCA in 2016 and last July they ruled in his favour, saying Marston’s had broken industry rules and been “significantly deficient” in its treatment of him.
It is the first time the government watchdog has found against a pubs company.
After the verdict emerged, Mr Anderson said: “I’m still very very angry about what happened to myself and on behalf of all the other tenants who are paying rent they shouldn’t be paying – still being pressed to going out of business.
“There is a permanent jeopardy to being a tenant. Everyone is always going out of business and this is part of the reason why.
“I meet people all the time who are close to leaving their business and not being treated right and their rates have been set inappropriately, and they haven’t been told how much beer they’re correctly getting in their barrel.
“It makes me angry.” The PCA said Marston’s should review its approach to rent assessment proposals, adding that the 2.5pc wastage allowance “could be both inappropriate and inadequate”.
Paul Newby, the adjudicator, said: “I am not persuaded by the Respondent [Marston’s] that its approach to wastage does not have any material impact on the rent calculation, nor that the Claimant [Mr Anderson] is not disadvantaged by this approach.”
Mr Newby issued guidance last year requiring pub-owning businesses to be transparent about the saleable volumes of cask beers it supplied.
Marston’s, which reportedly made £45m in profit in 2018, brews beers including Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Young’s, Bombardier and Courage and has 14,000 employees, and 1,400 pubs.
The company has now reportedly agreed a new deal with Mr Anderson, who also owns The Swan and The Vine in Cheltenham, but it has not compensated him for overpaid rent.
A spokesman said: “Sediment in beer and operational wastage are just two of many factors that are taken into consideration when negotiating a pub tenant’s rent, there are multiple factors.
“Wastage has always been accounted for in public house rent assessments.
“The PCA has not taken any regulatory action or levied any fines against Marston’s in any aspect of this arbitration in respect of sediment or any other matters under the Pubs Code.
“Mr Anderson has recently entered into two MRO (market rent only) deals across two of his pubs.
“Any subsequent actions that Mr Anderson wishes to take should be done so through the appropriate channels as the PCA has stated that this matter is closed, and we have received no formal contact to the contrary.”
The Forum of Private Business has estimated that an average pub with average sales could be losing about £17,920 through overpayment for beer, while rents could be overestimated by an average of £5,000 a year.