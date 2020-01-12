one-of-britain’s-biggest-breweries-overcharged-pub-landlord-for-beer-and-rent-after-underestimating-amount-of-wastage-in-casks

One of Britain’s biggest breweries overcharged a pub landlord for beer and rent after underestimating the amount of wastage in its casks, a watchdog has found in a landmark case.

Marston’s failed to provide Edward Anderson, 45, with accurate information about how much of the beer it was supplying was saleable, the Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) said.

The 186-year-old pubs company had been charging Mr Anderson, who runs the Railway Inn in Cheltenham, rent based on sales forecasts linked with 72-pint firkins.

Marston’s made an allowance of 2.5pc for wastage and sediment for each cask. Some tenants have been complaining for years that they often only contain 68 pints that are fit for sale, while the rest – nearly 6pc – may be yeast sediment.

Mr Anderson filed a complaint with the PCA in 2016 and last July they ruled in his favour, saying Marston’s had broken industry rules and been “significantly deficient” in its treatment of him.

It is the first time the government watchdog has found against a pubs company.

After the verdict emerged, Mr Anderson said: “I’m still very very angry about what happened to myself and on behalf of all the other tenants who are paying rent they shouldn’t be paying – still being pressed to going out of business.