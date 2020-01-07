one-killed,-several-injured-in-pakistan-blast:-report

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined. (File)

Karachi:

At least one person was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after an explosion in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city, according to a media report.

The blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces close to Liaquat Bazar, according to Express Tribune.

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

Police have cordoned off the area for a search operation. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the city’s Civil Hospital where the injured have been taken.