Home NEWS One Killed, Several Injured In Pakistan Blast: Report

One Killed, Several Injured In Pakistan Blast: Report

By
syed
-
4
0
one-killed,-several-injured-in-pakistan-blast:-report

One Killed, Several Injured In Pakistan Blast: Report

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined. (File)

Karachi:

At least one person was killed and several others were injured on Tuesday after an explosion in Pakistan’s southwestern Quetta city, according to a media report.

The blast occurred near a vehicle of the security forces close to Liaquat Bazar, according to Express Tribune.

The nature of the blast is yet to be determined.

Police have cordoned off the area for a search operation. Meanwhile, an emergency has been declared at the city’s Civil Hospital where the injured have been taken.

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here