one-killed-and-five-injured-after-at-least-one-gunman-opens-fire-in-seattle

At least one person is dead and five others were injured during after a gunman opened fire in downtown Seattle.

Police said they are looking for the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene near the Pike Place Market on Wednesday night.

Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals, with some believed to be in critical condition.

One witness told KOMO News: ‘We heard what sounded like a bunch of automatic weapon fire — just 30-40 shots, just “Bam-bam-bam-bam-bam!”‘

‘We saw people running up the sidewalk toward the McDonalds and hiding around the corner,’ the witness, who identified himself only as Win, said.

‘It was pretty frightening when we saw people running because you don’t know if it’s going to be gun shots or firecrackers.’

Another witness, identified as Bill, said he was in an office when he heard gunfire and watched at least 100 people take cover.

‘It was sheer panic. I’ve never seen anything like it,’ He said.