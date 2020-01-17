one-in-four-new-food-products-is-vegan-despite-only-1%-of-people-on-the-diet

Almost a quarter of all new UK food products launched last year were labelled vegan – despite only 1% of the country religiously avoiding meat and dairy, new figures show.

Over the past two years, the number of Britons who have eaten food containing meat substitutes has risen from 50% in 2017 to 65%, analysts Mintel said.

It found that sales of meat-free foods have grown 40% to an estimated £816 million in 2019.

Though often seen as an animal welfare issue, the move away from meat and dairy among Brits is thought to also be down to concerns around the environment, money and health.

Despite the increasing popularity of ‘flexitarian’ diets – consisting of predominantly plant-based food with some meat and fish – Mintel found 88% of Britons will still eat red meat or poultry.

A growing number of food sellers appear to be trying to capitalise on the rising popularity of veganism, from Greggs’ vegan sausage roll to countless launches at supermarkets.

This month is ‘Veganuary’, which sees many people go meat and dairy free for 31 days. Worldwide, around half a million people are believed to have tried the diet during January since 2014.

In the UK, the report said the proportion of meat eaters who were reducing the amount of meat they consumed was 28% in 2017 – a figure which jumped to 39% in 2019.

But while new UK food product launches labelled vegan have risen from 17% in 2018 to 23% last year, those following a vegan diet still only make up around 1% of the UK population, the figures show.

When asked about the benefits of eating less meat, 25% of consumers cited improving the environment, while 32% said it helped to improve health and 31% said it saved them money.

Kate Vlietstra, Mintel global food and drink analyst, said: ‘The rising popularity of flexitarian diets has helped to drive demand for meat-free products.

‘Many consumers perceive that plant-based foods are a healthier option and this notion is the key driver behind the reduction in meat consumption in recent years.’

According to the Vegan Society, the number of vegans in Great Britain quadrupled between 2014 and 2019 to 600,000 vegans, or 1.16% of the population.

Spokeswoman Sam Calvert added: ‘The Vegan Society welcomes the news that so many consumers are trying new vegan products and discovering how delicious they can be.

‘It is also good to see that this goes hand-in-hand with a reduction in the amount of meat that they consume. That’s good news for animals and the planet.

‘We hope these consumers seeking out vegan products will take up the challenge to try to be fully vegan and benefit even more from a compassionate and reduced carbon footprint lifestyle.’