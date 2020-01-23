one-dead,-several-injured-in-shooting-in-downtown-seattle

January 22, 2020 | 10: 50pm | Updated January 22, 2020 | 10: 56pm

At least one person was killed and seven injured — including a child — when gunfire broke out in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, police said.

The shooting broke out around 5 p.m. near Pike Place Market and cops were searching for multiple shooters who fled the scene, according to Seattle Police.

All six gunshot victims were found within about a one-block radius, cops said.

A woman approximately 40 to 50 years old died at the scene and seven people were being treated at Harborview Medical Center, according to the Seattle Times.

They included a 9-year-old boy in serious condition and a 50-year-old woman who was critically injured, the Seattle fire chief said at a press conference.

Five men were also among the injured with gunshot wounds to the legs, chest, buttocks and abdomen.

Alex Bennett, a former nurse who lives above a McDonald’s near the scene, said she helped apply pressure to the wound of a 30-year-old man who’d been shot in the leg.

“He was freaking out and kept saying, ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die,’ ” she told the Seattle Times.

Another witness, Douglas Converse, 60, said he saw two people collapse.

“I saw a couple of bodies go down,” Converse said. “I saw everybody go running, and I wanted to see if I could be any help.”

With Post wires