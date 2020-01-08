‘one-dead-and-many-injured’-after-active-shooter-goes-on-rampage-in-ottawa

At least one person is dead and multiple people have been injured after an active shooter opened fire in the Canadian city of Ottawa.

The incident happened on the 400 block city’s Gilmour Street shortly before 8am local time Wednesday morning.

CBC News reported that three people have been taken to hospital from the area suffering ‘serious injuries.’

Government officials received an email at 8: 04EST warning of an ‘active shooter near Gilmore (sic) st and Kent St.

‘Be vigilant. Shooter is still at large.’

An Ottawa Police Department spokesman tweeted: ‘Police are responding to a shooting in the 400 block of Gilmour Street.

‘Many injuries reported. A coordinated response is underway.

‘Please avoid the area. Updates to follow.’

That area is home to multiple business, restaurants and apartments, with no motive for the shooting yet apparent.

Updates on the number of people injured and their condition have not yet been given.

Breaking news story. More to follow.