‘One Day At A Time’ Star Isabella Gomez shows that she is unique than others: celebrates the fact that she’s a straight arrow. Read to know all details.

We are well aware of how brilliantly articulate Isabella Gomez is. The Colombian-American actress is radiant and vibrant. The 22-year-old is so much more than just a pretty face and she proved that yet again in her recent interview with the Forbes.

On being asked about how she’s coping with the Pandemic, the actress responded:





‘I’m doing okay. I’m obviously in a very fortunate position so it feels a little silly to complain about not being able to see my friends. I’m also an introvert, so it took a while to get used to it and now I’m like, I love being home.’

The actress also told the Forbes about how her parents have always let her make her own decision and how it helped her believe in herself. She said, ‘My parents never told me about any reservations. My parents’ philosophy raising me was “you can make your own decisions and we trust you.” I remember, growing up, they never even checked on my homework. They’re like, “that’s your job and if you’re gonna do it, you’re gonna do it, and if you’re not going to do it the consequences will fall on you.”

So they’ve always been very relaxed and, of course, provided me support and insight when I needed it. It’s never been about me going crazy, going the child star route. It’s always been about believing in myself and making sure I am doing this for the right reasons.’

You can catch up on the entire interview here.

One Day At A Time is an American Sit-Com which first premiered back in 2017. The show has four series with thirteen episodes in each. The show has a glorious 8.2 IMDb rating.