one-day-at-a-time:-season-4,-the-official-trailer-is-released,-wait-for-the-best-!!

The fourth season of ‘One Day At A Time’ is all ready to be aired from 24th March. The new trailer has made the fans happy to a great extent since the trailer reveals many clues about the storyline.

The trailer shows that the family returns to their usual routine, and a lot of fun is awaiting the fans. All the seasons till now, were excellent and season-4 is going to be no exception.

We can see that the series is going to give priority for drama and dating.The trailer shows Penelope busy in her dating, and all the other characters perform the same roles they are intended to play in the series.

In short, the fourth season is expected to follow the same trend as the previous seasons, and no much of a change can be expected in the fourth season of One Day At A Time.

The audience has got a great attachment with the series, which is the reason why it has come back after getting cancelled previously. Originally the series started with Sony Pictures, later it was taken over by Netflix. Netflix cancelled the series after the third season and it was then that Pop TV came for the rescue. So that is why we are having a fourth season now. The emotional connection between the show and its fans has helped it to survive.

It is sure that, the producers will not take any risk with the content of the show, since it is the emotional bond between the series and its fans that has kept the show going. Also we can say that the series has passed the test of time, since it has come through three platforms in the last three seasons.