once-upon-a-time-creators-to-bring-beauty-and-the-beast-prequel-to-disney+

Everyone’s favorite tale as old as time is getting a prequel. Once Upon a Time creators Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are getting back in the fairy tale game with a Beauty and the Beast prequel limited series. Disney+ will be the destination for the new live-action series, which will follow Gaston and LeFou’s origin story, and The Hollywood Reporter says both Luke Evans and Josh Gad have signed on to reprise their roles from the 2017 film. The currently untitled series will be a six-episode musical event, with composer Alan Menken in talks to return as well. Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, the remake’s leads, have not signed on, though we obviously can’t rule out the possibility that they’ll pop in for a short cameo.Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

Though the series is still in the early stages of development, we’re more eager than ever to see what Kitsis and Horowitz come up with. Considering some of their best storylines and writing on Once Upon a Time was reserved for that series’ own version of Beauty and the Beast featuring Belle (Emilie de Ravin) and Rumpelstiltskin (Robert Carlyle), it’s hard not to be excited to see them take another crack at the classic tale. Josh Gad and Luke Evans, Beauty and the Beast Photo: Walt Disney

