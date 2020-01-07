‘once-rabies-develops,-there-is-no-treatment’:-pakistan’s-plight-to-prevent-ancient-disease

The boy’s eyes are feverish and wild as he hyperventilates on a hospital bed. As his words tumble out in a breathless babble, he explains to a doctor that weeks earlier a dog had bitten his arms. The dog had been notorious for biting dozens, he said.
Showing the scars on his arms, the boy says he was given injections at the time by a local doctor.
The mobile phone footage then jumps forward to him sitting up, with a beaker of water in his hand. Tormented by thirst, he brings it to his lips, only to convulse and gag at the last minute, unable to drink in spite of his desire. He tries again and again.
Later still, the unnamed boy aged no older than 10 is lying pleading for the lights to be turned out as they hurt his eyes. As the lights go out, a doctor asks if the boy would like her to stay with him. “Yes please,” he replies anxiously. The staff know there is nothing else that can be done. Five hours later he is dead.
The film recorded at Karachi’s Indus Hospital three years ago is difficult to watch. It shows the horrifying death brought by one of the oldest and most dreaded infectious diseases to strike humans.
Rabies holds a unique horror among diseases, yet is surprisingly common. The World Health Organization estimates the virus kills 55,000 people each year, mostly in Asia and Africa.
Around 2,000 to 5,000 of those cases are thought to be in Pakistan, with perhaps another 20,000 across the border in India.
The true total in Pakistan is impossible to know, says Aftab Gohar of the hospital’s rabies programme. Victims are often from remote areas and do not know what they have.
They take chances on home remedies like putting salt or red chillies on the bites, or in the curative powers of faith healers and shrines. Some do eventually make it to hospitals, but it is often too late. The virus has spread through their nervous system from the bites to their brain. It is almost invariably fatal.
“It’s very, very heartbreaking and disturbing that once a person develops rabies, they will always die, there is no treatment,” he said.
Such cases are all the more painful because if victims are caught early enough, the disease is simple to prevent.
“It’s the most difficult thing for us to counsel the family that the patient is not going to survive, because it is not treatable,” he said. “If the patient had been taken in a timely way, then we could have prevented the disease.”
For all its horror, rabies is classed by the WHO as a neglected tropical disease. Mr Gohar says there is little awareness of the disease in Pakistan, while smaller hospitals often complain of a shortage of vaccine.
Spread from mammal to mammal, in practise, 98 per cent of human cases are spread by dog bites. Packs of street dogs are a common sight in Pakistan. Driving through Karachi, they are everywhere.
Across town in Civil Hospital Karachi, the dog bite clinic overseen by Dr Farah Karim treats an average of 90 to 95 dog bite victims every day. “There are a lot of street dogs,” she explains. “Dogs usually attack the children and the patients going to the mosque early in the morning.”
Dog bite victims have their wounds thoroughly cleaned and are given precautionary shots of rabies vaccine. If the wound is deep, they are given an emergency dose of immunoglobulins as well.
If the shots are timely, the disease is easily stopped. Yet many never get injections, or they get them only after weeks or months have passed when it is too late. Others do not finish the course of injections. Some, like the boy in the video, get injections, but not the immunoglobulins that they also need.
Both India and Pakistan have reported shortages of vaccine this year. Pakistani doctors said in July they were at least 800,000 doses short.
Muhammad Saleem, a 46-year-old tailor living in Karachi’s Surjani Town, was this year a victim of the shortage. He had been walking in the street when a stray attacked his four-year-old daughter. Mr Saleem fought the dog off, but was repeatedly bitten, his brother Muhammad Aamir told the Telegraph.
Mr Saleem was taken to the Sindh Government Hospital New Karachi and the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Neither had any vaccine, so his family decided to buy some from a private supplier. The father-of-six fell ill however. By time he was eventually taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre it was 40 days after the bites and he had full-blown rabies. Doctors later estimated the vaccine he had received had not been genuine.
“He was a very loving and caring person. He was the only breadwinner and worked hard in shifts for his family,” his brother said.
Gavi, the alliance trying to increase access to life-saving vaccines, said in 2018 that its strategy for the next decade will include investment in rabies treatment.
As well as raising awareness among the public and doctors and ensuring adequate stocks of medicine, the key to stemming the disease is dealing with the dogs, health officials believe.
Dogs in the past have been shot, but Mr Gohar says that is both inhuman and ineffective. Officials reported some 34,000 dogs had been killed in Sindh province, surrounding Karachi, earlier this year, but deaths continued.
The city is now instead trying to vaccinate dogs and to sterilise them, stopping the disease and cutting the numbers. Health officials estimate that if they can vaccinate more than 70 per cent of street dogs, enough will be immune to halt the spread of the disease.
Until then, easily preventable cases continue to turn up.
“Every time when we see a patient with rabies, everyone is very disturbed,” said Mr Gohar. “This is a disease we could have stopped. When you see a patient who is going to die, you think it could have been prevented. That’s why the agony is there.”
