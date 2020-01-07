‘once-rabies-develops,-there-is-no-treatment’:-pakistan’s-plight-to-prevent-ancient-disease

The boy’s eyes are feverish and wild as he hyperventilates on a hospital bed. As his words tumble out in a breathless babble, he explains to a doctor that weeks earlier a dog had bitten his arms. The dog had been notorious for biting dozens, he said.

Showing the scars on his arms, the boy says he was given injections at the time by a local doctor.

The mobile phone footage then jumps forward to him sitting up, with a beaker of water in his hand. Tormented by thirst, he brings it to his lips, only to convulse and gag at the last minute, unable to drink in spite of his desire. He tries again and again.

Later still, the unnamed boy aged no older than 10 is lying pleading for the lights to be turned out as they hurt his eyes. As the lights go out, a doctor asks if the boy would like her to stay with him. “Yes please,” he replies anxiously. The staff know there is nothing else that can be done. Five hours later he is dead.