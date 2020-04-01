On Ram Navami, this is how Lord Ram will visit your TV

Ram Navami is considered one of the biggest festivals in India. Devotees across the country narrate and listen to the epic tale of Ramayan on this auspicious day exalting the virtues of Ram and his life principles. In the spirit of Ram Navami, a festival that signifies the birthday of Lord Rama, &TV is all set to present (Shri Ram Charit Manas Adharit) ‘Ramayan’ on television. The show features popular actors like Gagan Malik, Neha Sargam, Shikha Swaroop, Rucha Gujarathi, Sachin Tyagi, Divyanka Tripathi amongst others essaying pivotal characters. The viewers will get to watch this iconic tale of ‘Ramayan’ starting April 2, 2020, Thursday, every Monday to Sunday at 8: 00 am only on &TV.

Commenting on this, Vishnu Shankar, Business Head, &TV, said, “Ramayan undoubtedly is one of the greatest and timeless Indian epic tales, read and loved by all. What better day to celebrate this eternal saga of Lord Ram than Ram Navami itself? Knowing the devotional fervour with which families across India celebrate this day, this year amidst the countrywide lockdown, we chose to bring Lord Ram closer to our viewer’s hearts and homes through this show. As the entire country unitedly fights the threat amidst us, there’s nothing better to bring the entire family together than this epic battle between good and evil.

At &TV, we are committed to keeping our viewers entertained, especially during this time. From stomach-clutching comedy to inspirational stories to devotional kathas, there will be something for everyone. Not to forget the exciting, heart-thumping weekend line-up of fantasy-horror and thrillers. We have a reasonable bank of one-hour specials of our cult shows – ‘Double Dhamaka’ (Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), ‘Sangharsh Ki Kahaniya’ specials (Ek Mahanayak – Dr B.R. Ambedkar), ‘Gajab Kisse’ (Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari) and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai Poore Ek Ghante, which will ensure our fans have access to non-stop entertainment. The weekends will get even more exciting with original episodes of the edge-of-the-seat thriller, Raat Ka Khel Sara and new stories of our spine-chilling Fantasy-Horror, Laal Ishq. During this period of social distancing, we at &TV are determined to ensure our shows act as the primary glue to hold families together.”

So, start your mornings on an auspicious note watching ‘Ramayan’ with your family from April 2, 2020, at 8: 00 am everyday only on &TV!