on-national-girl-child-day,-twitter-erupts-with-inspiring-photos,-stories

National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India on January 24.

New Delhi:

The National Girl Child Day is celebrated in India every year on January 24. First initiated in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the National Girl Child Day aims to promote awareness on a range of issues including education, health, and nutrition. On National Girl Child Day, leader across the spectrum, non-profit organisations, celebrities and sports personalities tweeted some inspiring quotes and touching stories that celebrate the girl child, her aspirations and achievements.

Union Minister Ravishankar Prasad shared a picture from his Kashmir visit and wrote, “Felt so proud of Ishrat Akhtar of Baramulla who has defied all adversities and represented India in International wheelchair Basketball tournaments. This daughter of India represents hope, aspiration and prospects of a better and brighter Jammu and Kashmir.”

Union Minister Smriti Irani posted a photo of her daughters and wrote, “Shanelle & Zoish – I’m proud to be their mother… one a lawyer, the other hoping to follow her sister’s footsteps. Ever caring & confident, my daughters are my pride.” She also requested the tweeple to celebrate National Girl Child Day and wrote “Join us in celebrating your blessings, your daughter’s achievements using #MeriBetiMeraGarv.”

“Ladki hai, Ghar se kitna hi door jaegi”. Mangala Mani recently became first Indian woman to live in Antarctica for 403 days. An ISRO scientist on expedition. On #NationalGirlChildDay lets recognise role played by such women in country’s progress. Ladki padhao, aage badhao !! pic.twitter.com/FK1p6r8Dum — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 24, 2020

On National Girl Child Day, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said, “On this important ocassion, I call upon all people to make programmes such as such as Beti Bachao – Beti Padhao into national movements an generate awareness against gender discrimination & importance of educating a girl child.”

As we celebrate #NationalGirlChildDay we hail every girl & woman of India for staying strong in the face of adversity.

Indian Army’s Chinar Corps wing shared a beautiful picture on National Girl Child Day.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh greeted the nation on National Girl Child Day and tweeted, “This #NationalGirlChildDay let us celebrate the exceptional achievements of our girls who have been making us proud with their excellence in every domain. I am committed to empowering Punjab’s girls with best of facilities & secure environment.”

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Our athletes in SAI Training Centers all over India are celebrating ‘National Girl Child Day’ with the theme #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao as launched by PM @narendramodi ji. Let’s all of us celebrate the “DAUGHTER” in our life as #MeriBetiMeraGarv.”

“Every child is the future of #India. Our policies must be duty-bound to take into account the critical needs of the girl child. Empowering them with quality education, health, nutrition and ensuring their safety are the true indicators of development @MinistryWCD @smritiirani” wrote Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.