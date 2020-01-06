on-my-block-season-3:-questions-we-need-answered-in-the-new-season

We have a few questions heading into On My Block season 3! The new season is coming to Netflix sometime this spring.

On My Block season 3 is coming to Netflix very soon! We still don’t have a release date for the new season, but most fans seem to think the series is coming in March or April 2020.

Heading into the third season, we still have a few questions we need to be answered in the new season.

Let’s get started with that season 2 cliffhanger!

Who kidnapped Ruby, Monse, Jamal and Cesar?

That’s the big question heading into On My Block season 3. As you might recall, the season ended with the three boys getting thrown into the back of a van. We think Monse is going to be spared, but then she suffers the same fate.

I have a few theories about who kidnapped the crew. At first glance, it could be the Prophets, who could have learned about their involvement in the setup. They seem like the most likely suspect.

It also could have been the police. Did they find out about the money laundering somehow? Could they be interested in trying to get Ruby, Monse, Jamal and Cesar to work for them to take down some of the other gangs in the neighborhood? That’s a possibility.

I’ve seen some people throw around the idea that the IRS is behind the kidnapping. I didn’t know the government entity acted like that, but I guess it’s possible!

More likely than not, it’s probably someone associated with the RollerWorld money that we don’t know about yet. That’s enough of a misdirection for this cliffhanger to payoff.

Looking at all the storylines so far, this is the one that has not really been resolved at all. There are still many unanswered questions about the RollerWorld money, and I think we’re going to find out a lot more in the new season. And, let’s be real, they haven’t done a very good job of keeping it quiet.

Will the Prophets find out Cesar and Spooky set them up?

Most of season 2 revolved around the Prophets and who killed Olivia. Justice was served, to some extent, in the season 2 finale, but I don’t think we’ve seen the end of the Prophets yet. There has to be more to this part of the story.

Not all the Prophets will serve extended time behind bars. Some will get out, and if they haven’t already, they will connect the dots back to Spooky and the Santos gang. I don’t know exactly what that means because the Santos gang would seemingly be much stronger than the Prophets, but that probably won’t stop them from trying to make Spooky and Cesar pay for setting them up.

I would be very surprised if this story was not revisited in season 3 and beyond.

Will Monse really go to a new school?

At the end of the season, Monse confesses that she is leaving to go to a boarding school in New Hampshire. Unfortunately, the dramatic revelation is not handled very well by Ruby, Cesar and Jamal. They don’t take her seriously, and they don’t think she’s going.

Obviously, this is right before she is also kidnapped. Depending on how this works out, will Monse really move away?

Not yet, anyway. Whatever is happening will likely cause Monse to stay, even though she doesn’t want to. Again, we don’t know who kidnapped them, so it’s hard to say which direction the story will move.

We all know Monse moving away would be what’s best for her, but that’s not how TV works. We need drama, and we don’t get any drama with Monse moving away just yet. If anything, she’s floated the idea out there, so in the back of our minds, we know that it’s a possibility. And, now, I’m thinking that’s how her story will end in this series. Monse should fulfill her wish and move away at the end of the series but not before then!

We’ll let you know as soon as the release date for the new season is announced!