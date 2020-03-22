on-my-block-season-3,-episode-7-recap:-chapter-twenty-seven

On My Block gets serious as the group realizes that they may not get out of the Cuchillos situation alive.

On My Block can change moods real quick, and this is precisely what happened in the season’s penultimate episode. It’s becoming glaringly obvious that the group may not make it out of this situation alive. Cuchillos is unlikely to let them go, and this reality is a bit jarring for them to accept.

With no one else to turn to, they turn to Oscar, who is the best person to get them through this scary ordeal. When On My Block first premiered, I never thought I’d like Oscar or appreciate him. But this season has turned this character around for me. Bravo for amazing character development!

It’s a bit ironic because as much as the series reminds us that Oscar and Cesar’s family is involved with the Santos, this season has made me forget all about that — until now. As it turns out, Oscar and Cesar’s father, Ray, left the Santos and Cuchillos after they betrayed him.

Clearly, Oscar has some issues with the Santos he’d like hash out, and helping the kids out is the best way to do that. Oscar makes a move to team up with the 19th Street Gang to kill Cuchillos, which seems like a horrible idea. And it was considering they decided to double-cross him by working with her.

On My Block never ceases to keep us on the edge of our seats, so when Cesar is anxiously waiting for Oscar to report back and he doesn’t, we’re just as worried as he is. It’s nerve-wracking because as the viewers we have a better idea of what’s going on over Cesar. After three days go by, Cesar’s fear heightens because, at this point, something has to be wrong.

This episode ends on an interesting note–while Cesar loads up his gun to go and find Oscar and Monse gets a call from her Mayfield roommate. It feels as if Cesar may not ever get out of this rut or lifestyle, and this moment shines a spotlight on that reality more than ever before.

As we head into the season 3 finale of On My Block, I think we ought to brace ourselves for what’s coming ahead. It’s about to get crazy, folks.

