on-my-block-season-3,-episode-6-recap:-chapter-twenty-six

On My Block does a…music video?

On My Block ends up going down a hilarious road in this episode as the road to find Lil’ Ricky gets complicated. Jamal is convinced that Lil’ Ricky is someone named Father Goose. This Father Goose is a record producer, which means the group has to find a way to get onto the set of the next video. If they can snap a picture for Cuchillos, then they can prove that Lil’ Ricky is very much alive.

Of course, the group gets up to all sorts of shenanigans, including but not limited to pretending to be extras for the music video. It’s actually a nice break from the heavy nature of On My Block and gives us plenty to laugh about. I’m glad that we could take a beat from all the sadness!

Jamal is the one leading the charge on getting the photo while the rest of the group plays along with being in the music video. I know you are all wondering how this Jasmine and Ruby love story is going to play out, and there was some traction (sort of) on that front.

It’s clear that Ruby has been having some feelings for Jasmine, and Jasmine has always had a thing for Ruby. But it’s easier said than done, and both are confiding in Monse and Cesar.

I’m not sure these two are the best to get relationship advice from, it’s better if they just talk to one another. I don’t blame Jasmine for doubting Ruby’s feelings because he’s all over the place. For all Jasmine knows, he’ll back away from the relationship as soon as things get serious. Tune in to see what happens here.

And as for Father Goose? He is not Lil’ Ricky.

It looks like the group may have to take some more drastic measures than they originally wanted. And it may not be the legal way of doing things.

What did you think of this episode of On My Block? Tell us below!