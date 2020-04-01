on-my-block-season-2:-everything-you-missed-last-season-and-what’s-coming-ahead!!

On My Block- season 3 finally came out last week, and we can’t keep calm. The last season premiered around the same time last year and in case you have forgotten the details, here’s a quick recap:

The series revolves around four kids- Monse Finnie, Cesar Diaz, Ruben “Ruby” Martinez, and Jamal Turner, as they try to navigate their lives through high school and gangs in their area. The show has been received well by the fans for its diversity and plot.

Season 1- ending

The first season ended with a massive cliffhanger, with Ruby and Olivia getting shot by Latrelle at her quinceañera. Jamal also found the RollerWorld money buried beneath the school’s football field, while Cesar and Monse decided to be in a relationship.

A lot has happened since that. But wait, let’s find out who is coming back first.

Cast

Spooky, played by Julio Macias, will be upgraded to a series regular in the coming season. Other than that, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia are all coming back in the lead roles.

Ruby

The season begins about a month after the shooting, and fans were anxious to find if their precious characters survived.

Sadly, Olivia didn’t. She died while Ruby was still in the hospital, and it causes survivor’s guilt in him for the rest of the season. He struggles with anxiety and PTSD, and I literally just wanted to wrap him up in a blanket and feed the precious little child.

Even after all this, Ruby is quick to forgive Caesar. He also makes some new friends- Spooky and Jasmine. Spooky invites him to parties and listen to his feelings. Jasmine, at the end of the year, had a romantic obsession with him but ended up becoming a real friend.

Monse

Moving on, Monse develops a relationship with her mom, Julia. This makes her dad furious, though, as apparently, Julia isn’t who Monse thinks she is.

Eventually, because of all the violence in Freeride, he sends her to stay with her mom to keep her away from all this, though. This was, however, just for a few weeks. Once at Julia’s place, she and her husband shower her with lots of gifts and ask Monse to come to live with them permanently.

That plan fails, though, cause Monse finds out that Julia is a lying bitch who told everyone that Monse’s father being abusive was the reason why she left Freeridge, and not that she just abandoned them. She even changed her name to Selena and tried to pass off as being white. Monse is heartbroken after hearing all this and decides to go back to her father.

Caesar and Monse

Also, Monse and Caesar had gotten together at the end of season 1. They were going strong at the beginning of the season, with Caesar even moving in with her briefly. However, Caesar, on hearing that she will be going to live with her mother for a while, gives her two choices- stay in Freeridge and be with him, or move and end the relationship.

Monse obviously chooses the latter. In my opinion, this would have been a very good decision if her mom didn’t turn out to be such a bitch.

Anyway, while she is gone, Caesar sleeps with someone else. Once she is back, they start up things again, but Monse finds out about this little detail and breaks up with him permanently.

Jamal

Jamal had found the Rollerworld cash at the end of season 1. He grew paranoid that the money was going to be stolen. The four took turns to guard it. Also, since the money is stolen, they need to find a way to get clean bills. They didn’t need to, though, because most of the money was used to buy Caesar’s safety from the Prophets.

The plan? Caesar walks into the Prophets’ territory and gets captured. He then pretends to rat out Santos and offers them the Rollerworld money. They let him leave.

Later, the Prophets’ house is raided, and all the black money is discovered, and all of them get arrested, including Laurette, who has shot Ruby and Olivia at the end of season one. This leaves Freeridge Prophet-free.

How did season 2 end?

We see at the end of season 2 that the four get kidnapped. We had been waiting for answers, which finally came to us when the trailer dropped for season 3.

The kids were kidnapped by the Santos gang as an act of gratitude, and as part of a whole new challenge.

Gratitude for taking down the Prophets, and the new challenge-

Lil Ricky is alive, and they have to find him.

What happens now? You’ll have to watch the latest season to find out. All the new episodes will be available on Netflix once the whole season is out.