on-my-block-and-13-underrated-netflix-shows-returning-in-2020

A list of 13 underrated Netflix shows coming back with new seasons in 2020, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, On My Block, Russian Doll and more!

There are a ton of great shows coming to Netflix in 2020! Ozark, Lucifer, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Umbrella Academy are just a few of the great Netflix shows returning with new seasons this year.

There are a bunch of less-well-known shows coming back, too! We picked 13 of these underrated Netflix shows for you to watch right now.

Let’s get the list started with the Netflix original series Trinkets!

13. Trinkets

Trinkets is based on the book of the same name by Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith, and it stars Brianna Hildebrand, Kiana Madeira, and Quintessa Swindell. The series tells the story of three teens from Portland who meet during a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting. The new and unlikely friend group gets into a bit of trouble.

The show isn’t perfect, but it has a lot of heart! If you like teen dramedies with a lot of heart, this is the Netflix show for you!

Trinkets is coming back for its second and final season this year.

12. The Order

The Order has it all; Werewolves, magic, secret societies, mystery, and intrigue. The series is set at Belgrave University, where Jack (Jake Manley) goes to college for his freshman year. There, he tries to get accepted into the secret society, the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose, but things are not exactly as they seem. Quickly, Jack is swept up into a whole new world.

This show is one of the most underrated supernatural shows on TV right now. It might seem a little cheesy after first, but then you’ll realize that’s what it’s meant to be. Then, it gets really good!

The Order season 2 is coming to Netflix very soon!