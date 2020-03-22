on-instagram-live,-got-star-sophie-turner-took-a-dig-at-evangeline-lily,-disapproving-her-recklessness

In the middle of all the chaos that the pandemic corona virus has been creating for a while now, the government of different countries are busy advising their citizens to perform self-isolation and maintain social distancing. But Evangeline Lily seems to have paid no heed as she insinuated that she wasn’t up for it!

The Ant-man and the Wasp’s actress’s post started flooding with criticism as she got a lot of backlash from her followers. She insinuated that she she was dealing with life like any other day, she apparently took everything very casually and had even taken her children out.

Fans started questioning why she did not self isolate herself and why was she risking the lives of her children, to which she replied that she herself was also immune-comprised at that moment. She further went on to say that she has two really young kids and that some people value their lives over freedom whereas some people value freedom over their lives. They make their choices.

She further went ahead and said that corona virus is just like any other flu. The 40-year-old actress also said that the schedule of the flu was controversial as it was so close to the US election. While her followers thought that the ‘Lost’ actress was not convincing enough with her reply, Games of Thrones star, Sophie Turner expressed her displeasure with Evangeline Lilly’s act during her live session on Instagram.

The Game of Thrones star counselled her fans to stay at home and highlighted the requirement of maintaining social distance and self-isolation. She decided to have a go at Evangeline Lilly by advising her fans to stay inside and not to be a stupid even if her fans count their freedom over their health. She said that one could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around one by doing this. She also said that its not clever to go outside amid such difficult times.