on-hrithik-roshan’s-birthday,-former-wife-sussanne-khan-says-super-30-star-‘is-the-most-incredible-man’-she-knows

As Hrithik Roshan turned 46 today, his former wife Sussanne Khan took the opportunity to wish the actor on his birthday. Sharing a few stills of Hrithik with their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, Sussanne wrote that Hrithik is the “most incredible man” she knows.

Hrithik and Sussanne got married in 2000. After 14 years of marriage, the couple officially divorced in 2014. However, the couple often posts pictures together with their family. Sussanne recently posted a series of pictures of their family holiday. She labelled the album, “The Modern Family.”

Sophie Choudry, Yash Raj Films have also wished the actor on Twitter.

Unbeaten dance moves & extraordinary performances! It’s @iHrithik’s birthday, so here’s something just as as him! P.S: Don’t forget to BREATHE. #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/fJyodIDUDn — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 10, 2020

Happy bday to our very own Greek god @iHrithik !! Handsome is an understatement as is insanely hard working and talented! Wish you all the happiness, good health and success Duggu!! And after 15years I finally have a pic with you! Big hug❤️ #HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan pic.twitter.com/SiZjhToRGd — Sophie C (@Sophie_Choudry) January 10, 2020

On the work front, Hrithik delivered two back to back hits in 2019, with the social drama Super 30, based on the life of the mathematician Anand Kumar, and Yash Raj Films’ high octane action flick War. The film, directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in leading roles. Despite garnering mixed reviews from critics, War went onto become the highest-grossing Bollywood film worldwide in 2019.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 13: 07: 29 IST