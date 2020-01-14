Home NEWS On Fire, Ukraine Plane Circled Back To Airport After Being Hit: Report

On Fire, Ukraine Plane Circled Back To Airport After Being Hit: Report

By
syed
-
5
0
on-fire,-ukraine-plane-circled-back-to-airport-after-being-hit:-report

On Fire, Ukraine Plane Circled Back To Tehran Airport After Being Hit By Missiles: Report

176 people were killed after Iran mistakenly shot down a passenger plane.

Washington:

New security camera footage shows two Iranian missiles, fired 30 seconds apart, hit a Ukrainian commercial airliner after takeoff from Tehran on Jan 8, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

The missiles were launched from an Iranian military facility eight miles away from the plane, the newspaper said.

Neither missile took down the plane immediately and the video shows the plane on fire and circling back toward Tehran airport, it said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here