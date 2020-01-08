on-camera,-ukraine-plane-turns-into-fireball-before-crashing-in-iran

Tehran, Iran:

A Ukrainian airliner with 176 aboard that crashed in Iran today turned into a fireball while falling on ground shows a footage that emerged hours after the accident.

All passengers and crew members on the Boeing 737 plane that crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran are dead, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. “According to preliminary data, all passengers and crew members are dead,” he wrote on Facebook of the Ukraine International Airlines plane, which was bound for Kiev.

The flight from Tehran to Kiev was scheduled to arrive at 8: 00 am.

The crash was likely to have been caused by “technical difficulties”, local media reported, citing Ali Khashani, spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport.

The crash came shortly after Iran said it fired missiles at Iraqi bases in revenge for the killing of one of the Islamic republic’s top military commanders in a US drone strike on Friday. Soon after the missile strikes, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf after rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.