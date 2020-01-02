on-camera,-assam-cops-thrash-protesters-as-chief-minister’s-convoy-passes

Multiple videos show Assam cops thrashing citizenship protesters in Nalbari district

Guwahati:

Police personnel in Assam were filmed beating up people protesting the amended Citizenship Act on Wednesday after they waved black flags at Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Multiple videos of alleged brutality by Assam Police, viral on social media, show cops thrashing protesters in Nalbari district where the Chief Minister’s convoy was passing through.

Activists of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) waved black flags at Mr Sonowal at a number of locations while he was travelling from Guwahati to the ashram of religious preacher Krishnaguru in Barpeta district.

The protesters shouted slogans against the citizenship law and the government as the Chief Minister’s convoy pass through.

In one of the videos, policemen are seen chasing the unarmed protesters away from the highway as they raised slogans when Mr Sonowal’s convoy passed. The police is also seen chasing the protesters inside a by-lane and catching hold of one of them. The man was seen being taken away in a police van.

Another unarmed protester is seen being detained by the police as one of the cops brings him to the highway and canes him. Other policemen then join their colleague.

A video shows the police dragging a protester even as other protesters gather around cops. The policeman who was seen hitting the protester was then seen running away towards a bus.

Officials said the police had to go for “mild lathi-charge” to whisk away the protesters at Solmara. “It was a brutal attack by the police. AASU activist Sandan Bezbaruah is critically injured and is now undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nalbari,” AASU Organising Secretary Himan Barman said.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principles of the constitution.