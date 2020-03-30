Whenever it comes to ‘wordplay’, Twinkle Khanna is regarded as an undisputed champion. The lady never fails to surprise us with her sense of sarcasm and harmless trolling with friends and the best quality about her is that she never shies away from trolling herself as well, a quality which only sporting people will have.

Twinkle Khanna was seen doing a similar thing when she was traveling back home from the hospital in her car with her ‘Driver From Chandni Chowk’. Two questions in your mind right as to who is the driver and why the hospital? Well, the reason is she ended up injuring her foot and because its a lockdown and the country Is at a standstill, the driver here in question is none other than her hubby Akshay Kumar. Check out –

Here’s wishing Twinkle a very speedy recovery. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com