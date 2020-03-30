OMG! This actor is Jannat Zubair's prospective groom, check video

Jannat Zubair, the darling of social media, has been creating a lot of buzz through her latest work in music videos. The actress, who is also a well-known TikTok star and is winning love from across the globe.

We came across a hilarious throwback video of Jannat from show Khatra Khatra Khatra. In the video, Jannat is seen in a different ‘desi’ look. She along with her parents played by Bharti Singh and Priyank Sharma comes to meet a prospective groom. The actor who enacts the role of the groom is none other than young lad Shantanu Maheshwari. The video will leave you in splits. Check here