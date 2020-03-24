A few days ago we heard and reported to our readers as to how singer Kanika Kapoor has been tested positive for Coronavirus after her travel and how she might have spread the virus in all likelihood when she performed in social gatherings in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Since the diagnosis, Kanika had been quarantined at Sanjay Gandhi PGIMS. However, reports emerged of her throwing ‘starry tantrums’ and complaining that the hospital services were poor.

But Dr. RK Dhiman from the hospital rubbished Kanika’s claims as he spoke to the media about how Kanika’s room was being cleaned and sanitized again and again and also how the staff at her disposal is a four-hour shift when they cannot even eat anything.

And now, Kanika testing positive for the second time only adds to the trouble.

Here’s wishing her a speedy recovery and may this global pandemic end soon. For more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com