OMG! Shivangi Joshi doesn't want to marry, reason REVEALED

Shivangi Joshi, who is currently playing the role of Naira Goenka in Star Plus’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai can make your hearts melt with her beauty and charismatic smile. The hit show has made Shivangi a well-known name in households. Her popularity is not just limited to her Instagram account as she is also one of the most popular creators on the video-sharing app TikTok.

The TikTok Videos of Shivangi Joshi are really cute to watch and grab the attention of the viewers. Recently, she uploaded a video wherein she mentioned about not getting married. When asked the reason behind the same, she said because of coronavirus. The video will indeed make you laugh! Check here