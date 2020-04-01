OMG: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is back on TV: Gear up for Khushi and Arnav's ROMANCE

Star Plus recently announced its programming line up during the lockdown. The channel is airing A unique sci-fi comedy – Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, a beautiful mythological story of Radha & Krishna and a suspense thriller – Hostages.

Now, the latest information suggests that the popular Star Plus show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon will be back on-screen. The show will air from tonight at 10 pm.

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon was a simple love story with the perfect combination of an excellent series – family, traditions, beliefs, humour, love, hate and marriage. The awesome and sizzling chemistry between the female and male lead Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti and their superb performance as Khushi Kumari Gupta and Arnav Singh Raizada were outstanding and loved by the viewers. The audience will once again get to witness Arnav and Khushi’s romance.

After Ramayan, Mahabharat and Shaktiman returning to TV, the channel has now decided to follow norm and bring Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon too.

