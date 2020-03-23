OMG: Idris Elba's wife Sabrina tests 'positive' for Coronavirus



Cast member Idris Elba, right, and Sabrina Dhowre Elba arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Ever since the Coronavirus pandemic started, several actors around the world have been tested positive. One such name is Idris Elba. What’s more shocking is the fact how Idris revealed in a video that he didn’t have any symptoms and yet has been tested positive for the virus.

And now the latest coming from the Elbas’ end is the fact that his wife Sabrina too has been found positive for Covid-19.

Sabrina revealed in reaction to this that she isn’t surprised by this as she had taken the responsibility to take care of her husband while he was going through the same and hence she didn’t practice ‘social distancing’ from him.

