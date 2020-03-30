OMG: Famous musician dies of Coronavirus: Find out who

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken quite a few lives in this world already and the worst threat the epidemic poses in front of mankind is the fact that there’s still no vaccine discovered for the same. The latest life that we, unfortunately, lost due to the Coronavirus is of the famous Country singer, Joe Diffie. Joe passed away at the age of 61 due to the Coronavirus complications.

Joe has been extremely popular as a singer during his lifetime and he is also the recipient of the much-respected Grammy Award. May the departed soul rest in peace and our condolences to the family of the lost soul.