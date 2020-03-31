Ever since the time Kanika Kapoor tested positive for the novel Coronavirus aka. Covid-19 disease, her life has been nothing but a tumultuous storm.

What’s worse is everytime she had been checked, she had been proven positive for four times till now. Add to that the controversy of her not getting along well with her hospital staff and team of doctors, it only adds to the misery.

And now we report to you another shocker of a news when we tell you that the singer has now been tested positive for an astonishing fifth time.

The positive thing however is that doctors maintain that despite her testing positive for five times in a row, she is stable and on her road to recovery.

Here's hoping everything ends on a nice note for the singer.