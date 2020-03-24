olympic-postponement-means-124-year-first

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021, the first such delay in the Games’ 124-year modern history, as the coronavirus crisis wrecked the last international sporting showpiece still standing this year.

Though a huge blow to Japan, which has invested $US12 billion ($A20 billion) in the run-up, the decision was a relief to thousands of athletes fretting over how to train as the world headed into lockdown to fight a disease that has claimed more than 16,500 lives.

Pressure had been building on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its president, Thomas Bach, with some athletes and sporting bodies angry that a seemingly inevitable decision had taken so long.

After a call between Bach and Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, both parties said the July 24-August 9 Games would be moved to the summer of 2021, to be a celebration of triumph over the coronavirus.

A man works at a construction site with the Olympic rings in the background in Tokyo. (AP/AAP)

The Olympic flame, already lit at Olympia in Greece and carried around Japan in a now-cancelled torch relay, would stay in the host nation until then as a symbol of hope.

“This Olympic flame will be the light at the end of this tunnel,” Bach said.

An “unprecedented challenge for mankind” had inevitably led to an unprecedented challenge for the Games, he added.

Though it was the first Olympics’ postponement, they were cancelled outright three times during the two 20th century World Wars. Major Cold War boycotts also disrupted the Moscow and Los Angeles Games in 1980 and 1984.

Bach, who last week was still planning to take four weeks to deliberate on a postponement, said it was still too early to set a new date for the Games.

IOC president Thomas Bach. (AP)

Athletes were disappointed but broadly endorsed the delay, given health risks and disruption to their training as gyms, stadia and swimming pools shut down around the world.

Australian double Olympic champion swimmer Cate Campbell said she was reeling but ready for the new challenge.

“The goalposts haven’t disappeared – just shifted,” she said, after Australia had said it would not go to Tokyo 2020 if it went ahead.

US skateboarder and gold medal hopeful Nyjah Huston was frustrated, though, especially as his sport was scheduled to make its debut at the Tokyo.

“When skating finally makes it in the Olympics then it gets postponed,” the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram, after a delay had begun to look inevitable.

“I was feelin (sic) ready too … now I’m going to have to be a year older for this!”

The Olympic rings appear in front of Tokyo’s Rainbow Bridge. (Getty)

The coronavirus outbreak has raged around the world since early this year, infecting nearly 380,000 people and wrecking sports events from the European soccer championships to Formula One motor racing.

Despite their disappointment, not to mention the logistical headaches and financial losses coming, a poll indicated that about 70% of Japanese agreed with a delay.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told reporters the delayed Games would still be branded “Tokyo 2020”.

In a crowded sporting calendar, which will be making up for this year’s cancellations, World Athletics said it was willing to move its world championships, scheduled for August 6-15, 2021, in Oregon, to clear a path for the Olympics.

The Athletics Association said a poll of more than 4000 track and field competitors had indicated that 78 per cent had wanted the Games to be delayed.

Tuesday’s decision came 122 days before the planned opening ceremony at Japan’s newly-built National Stadium, which was to usher in the 16-day carnival of sport featuring 11,000 athletes from 206 nations and territories.

It is not the first time a Japanese Olympics has run into problems. Both the 1940 Summer and Winter Olympic Games were due to be held in Japan but were cancelled due to World War Two.

It was not yet clear whether the athletes who had already secured spots in Tokyo this summer – more than half of those due to compete – would need to qualify again.

Postponing the Olympics is also a heavy blow that is almost certain to push Japan’s persistently weak economy, the world’s third-largest, into recession.

The Tokyo Olympics have been moved from 2020 to 2021. (Getty)

KEY REACTIONS TO OLYMPIC POSTPONEMENT

Here are some reactions to the momentous decision to postpone the Tokyo Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach:

“This Olympic flame will be the light at the end of the tunnel.”

International Paralympic Committee President Andrew Parsons:

“Postponing the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak is absolutely the right thing to do.

“The health and well-being of human life must always be our number one priority and staging a sport event of any kind during this pandemic is simply not possible.

“Sport is not the most important thing right now, preserving human life is.”

US Olympic and Paralympic CEO Sarah Hirshland in a message to athletes:

“Despite the feeling of eventuality that so many of us have felt in the lead up to this moment — my heart breaks for you, your fellow athletes around the world, our friends at Tokyo 2020, the people of Japan, and all who are impacted by this global pandemic and the decision to postpone the Tokyo Games 2020.

“This summer was supposed to be a culmination of your hard work and life’s dream, but taking a step back from competition to care for our communities and each other is the right thing to do. Your moment will wait until we can gather again safely.”

Andy Anson, CEO British Olympic Association:

“It is with profound sadness that we accept the postponement, but in all consciousness it is the only decision we can support, in light of the devastating impact COVID-19.

“It is time for them to stop thinking about Tokyo 2020 for now and be home and safe with their families.”

Alejandro Blanco, president of the Spanish Olympic Committee:

“The IOC has given us some good news by announcing that the Olympic Games will be postponed. It will allow all athletes to be able to compete in equal conditions and will safeguard their health, just as we have been demanding since this crisis began.”

Alfons Hormann, President of the German Olympic Sports Confederation:

“It confirms to the world population that everything in sports is also being done to bring the global pandemic under control as best as possible and as soon as possible.”

Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin to TASS news agency:

“We respect this joint decision by the IOC and the leadership of Japan. In these difficult times, the health of the athletes, organisers, representatives of all countries and IOC members is at the forefront. We will set up our cooperation on the training process with national federations.”

