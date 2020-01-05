olympic-gold-medallist-dies-of-mystery-allergic-reaction

A British athlete who won gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games died of a mysterious allergic reaction after falling ill at the care home where he lived.
The inquest into the death of Ken Matthews, who won the 20-kilometre walk at the 1964 Games in Tokyo, has been unable to explain the cause of his death at Wrexham Maelor Hospital on June 2 last year.
The coroner heard that after staff at the Hillbury care home, in Wrexham, noticed that the 84-year-old’s breathing was “chesty” Mr Matthews was taken to hospital, where doctors also described his breathing as “laboured”.
Consultant pathologist Dr Huyen Abdel Salam told the inquest that Mr Matthews died from an allergic reaction, even though his care plan at the home showed that he had been receiving his normal medication and had been eating and drinking normally.
Mr Matthews’ son Ian said he was not aware of his father having been allergic to anything.
Joanne Lees, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, said she had asked for a fuller explanation and had been told that the allergic reaction was likely to have occurred in one specific part of the body.
“It is very difficult to know what substance caused it, if indeed it was a substance as opposed to a bite,” said Mrs Lees.
Mrs Lees said his general poor health would have compromised Mr Matthews’ ability to cope with any allergic reaction.
“I wish I had the answer to give you and I did my best to obtain it,” she told his son. “It could have been some sort of insect bite or something in the air. We simply do not know.”
Mr Matthews was one of four Britons to win gold at the Games, but the only one not to be made an MBE immediately afterwards. It was only after a public outcry that he received the honour in 1977.
Born and brought up in Birmingham, he trained by walking around the Hams Hall power-station where he worked as an electrician. He won the British titles in all three walking events in 1959, 1961, 1963 and 1964 and also won gold in the 1962 European Championships.
He and his wife Sheila moved to Wrexham in the 1960s and for many years and after giving up race-walking he became a keen cyclist, specialising in time trials.
Ian Matthews told the inquest that his father was very proud of his Olympic achievement and was always happy to discuss it.
Recording a conclusion of accidental death Mrs Lees added: “Although he had a heart condition it is unlikely he would have passed away on June 2nd had he not had the allergic reaction.”