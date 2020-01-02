olly-murs-shares-first-picture-with-new-girlfriend-amelia-tank-and-it’s-safe-to-say-2020-is-off-to-a-good-start

Olly Murs has officially introduced his new girlfriend Amelia Tank to the world – by making the relationship Instagram official.

The Troublemaker singer confirmed he was dating bodybuilder Amelia last month.

Now, the 35-year-old has opened up further about the new relationship in a New Year’s social post.

‘Wishing all my followers the happiest new year!!,’ he said. ‘2019 was a very positive year for me… winning The Voice with Molly, toured my album, had long overdue knee surgery and met an amazing woman in the process!

‘2020 I’m ready for ya! Love you all, and HAPPY NEW YEAR!!’

Speaking about Amelia, Olly previously told The Sun: ‘I’m going to spend some time with her [at Christmas] really, it’s been amazing.

‘I haven’t had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it’s been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.’

He also said: ‘This is new for me. I had a girlfriend four years ago but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and new.’

The star also said he wouldn’t rule out moving in with 27-year-old Amelia in the near future, claiming: ‘We’re spending Christmas Day with our families and then we’re having our own Christmas together. It’s going to be nice.

‘We’re not living together yet, but whoah, I can barely look after myself! Who knows? I’m in a great place and I love being with her so we’ll see.’

Good for him!

Olly was previously in a long term relationship with Francesca Thomas, from whom he split in 2015, and has dated the likes of Love Island’s Zara McDermott.

The star rose to fame as a contestant on the X Factor, where he came runner up to Joe McElderry in 2009.

He returned to the world of TV with a presenting stint on the Xtra Factor in 2011, before joining The Voice UK as a coach in 2017.





