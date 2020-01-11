olly-murs-admits-it-was-‘tough’-to-watch-back-emotional-episode-of-the-voice-uk

Olly Murs found it hard to watch back The Voice after he broke down over his estranged twin brother.

The star shared a heart to heart with his fellow judges as he opened up about his sibling Ben Hart.

Here he confessed that he skipped his brother’s wedding in order to compete in the 2009 The X Factor semi-finals.

Opening up to contestants Katie and Aofie, he said: ‘I’m a twin, it’s cool right?

‘We haven’t spoken for 10 years and I couldn’t make his wedding, it was a long story but we have spoken for 10 years. We could have been singers.’

Turning to his fellow coach, Tom Jones, the pop star continued: ‘I feel like the next time I’m going to see him is when we lose somebody close in our family, and I don’t want that to be the case.’

‘It’s a shame — even more so for my mum,’ he added. ‘And I do miss having my twin with me.’

And it seems as though things got a bit too much once again, as Olly watched the episode as it aired on ITV.

Taking to Twitter, he confessed: ‘That was tough to watch back,’ and followed this with a crying face emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, and flooded the 35-year-old with support.

‘Life is too short! I hope Ben saw that and you two can start talking finally to resolve this. Family means so much to you,’ one wrote while another added: ‘I hope you can get your brother back was in tears for you.’

Someone else said: ‘I can imagine it was and let’s hope this is the olive branch that is needed for you and your brother to make amends, life is too short.’

Back in 2017, Olly’s mum Vickylynn Murs admitted to the Sunday Times, the feud brought her to the brink of a breakdown.

After years of silence, Ben – who has dropped the family name to take his wife’s surname, Hart – blamed ‘fame and greed’ on the breakdown of their relationship and slammed his mother for speaking about him to press.

‘I can’t believe what my mum did by talking about my childhood. I was so upset when I read it,’ he told the Daily Mail.

‘Why has my mum, the person who should defend me, said things that are hurtful and untrue?’

The Voice UK continues Sunday night at 8.30pm on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Doctor Who series 12: The Inbetweeners star James Buckley on ‘honour’ of role as he sports green hair in episode 3

MORE: Olly Murs breaks down over estranged brother Ben on The Voice – and it has left viewers crying





