ollie-williams-should-be-axed-from-love-island:-chris-packham-slams-itv-for-including-animal-hunter-in-line-up

Love Island has come under fire from wildlife conservationist and activist Chris Packham, after proud hunter Ollie Williams was given a platform by the ITV2 series to become ‘famous’.

Love Island was immediately stung with Ofcom complaints, which were shared between Nas Majeed being compared to Aladdin and Ollie simply for being on the show.

Chris is all for calls to kick the 23-year-old out of the villa with his tail between his legs.

‘We should be naming and shaming,’ the BBC’s Springwatch presenter vented to Daily Mail. ‘Why on earth are ITV thinking about giving this man a platform?

‘You can’t give a platform to people who are killing wildlife for fun.’

And he’s far from alone. More than 18,000 critics have signed a petition calling for Ollie’s removal from the series after photos of the ‘landowner’ standing over one of his victims, an Eland – a type of antelope listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature – surfaced online.

However, Love Island won’t budge.

‘It is highly unlikely Ollie will be booted off the series,’ a source told MailOnline. ‘He’s part of the line-up and already filmed the first episode – bosses see no reason to kick him off.’

Even host Laura Whitmore admitted the photos ‘upset’ her.

But a source close to Ollie denied he was hunting for sport, and explained to The Sun: ‘Conservation is crucial to the survival of animals and as part of that work Ollie was involved in the culling of sick animals who were a threat to the health of the herd.

‘There is a very big and important difference between trophy hunting and the conversation work Ollie has previously been involved in.

‘At no point has Ollie organised or booked anybody to go to Africa to shoot game.’

