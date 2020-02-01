Olivier Giroud praised for 'impeccable' conduct as Chelsea striker misses out on deadline day transfer

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has praised Olivier Giroud for his ‘impeccable’ conduct with the frustrated striker set to miss out on a deadline day transfer .

Giroud is third-choice at Stamford Bridge behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi, and want regular first team football to boost his chances of be competing at Euro 2020 with France.

London rivals Tottenham are one a number of clubs interested in signing the striker, but Chelsea unable to find a replacement with moves for Dries Mertens and Edinson Cavani unsuccessful, Giroud is set to stay.

Lampard said today: “We all know there has been interest, I’ve sat here at every press conference and said ‘If it’s right for Olivier, for myself and the club’ and he’s been impeccable in that period.

“I’ve got huge respect for him as a player. The answer again is no, as in will he leave? No.”

Asked once more about any incomings, Lampard said: “No ins means no outs.”

Giroud trained with the rest of his Chelsea teammates at Cobham on Friday ahead of the weekend’s trip to Leicester.





Abraham is set to miss out through injury, but Giroud will have to settle for a place on the bench with Batshuayi expected to get the nod.