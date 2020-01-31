olivier-giroud-holds-tottenham-transfer-talks-as-lazio-make-late-move-for-chelsea-striker

Lazio are flying representatives to London as they attempt to beat Tottenham to the signing of Olivier Giroud.

However, Chelsea will only allow the 33-year-old to leave if they can sign a replacement and time is running out for the club to make a breakthrough in their pursuit of Dries Mertens before Friday night’s 11pm GMT deadline.

Giroud would prefer to move to Tottenham and Standard Sport understands the Frenchman met with Spurs earlier this week to agree a broad outline of a deal so things could move quickly if the Blues signed another striker.

However, Mertens has as yet shown no willingness to force through a deal despite being in the final six months of his contract at Napoli and able to negotiate with clubs outside Italy directly.

The Blues had not given up hope on Friday morning but with their chances fading, Giroud could find himself stuck at Stamford Bridge until his contract expires this summer.

Lazio are hoping to seize on any reluctance from within Chelsea to sell Giroud to a top-four rival by offering another alternative.

They are also believed to be willing to trump whatever cash offer Spurs agree with Chelsea.

However, Giroud would prefer to remain in London and knows he will be offered regular first-team football at Spurs with Harry Kane sidelined until April at the earliest following hamstring surgery.

Giroud is desperate to play to ensure he retains his place in France’s Euro 2020 squad, but Lazio forward Ciro Immobile has scored 29 goals in 30 games for club and country this season playing as a central striker.

Giroud could therefore find himself a peripheral figure – another reason why he would prefer to join Tottenham.

Chelsea are prepared to wait until the summer if they cannot find a suitable striker. They have been linked with a deal for Edinson Cavani but the eye-watering figures involved – not least his £360,000-a-week wages – have put them off pursuing a deal, although there were rumours in France on Friday morning that his proposed switch to Atletico Madrid is off.

The Blues have already been told that other targets including Lyon’s Moussa Dembele and RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner are not available this month.

Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey is set to join Brighton on a deal worth around £4million. The 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, underwent a medical on Friday morning.