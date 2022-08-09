Olivia Newton-John is dead: the star of Grease swept away by breast cancer

The world of cinema and music are currently in mourning. Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, August 8, 2022 after battling breast cancer for more than 30 years, although no specific cause of death has been officially declared as reported by the site. TMZ. She passed away peacefully on her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by friends and family, her husband John Easterling has revealed.

The British star had his first moments of glory in the 70s, with hits such as If not for you, Let me be there or Have you never been mellow. His portrayal of Sandy in grease alongside John Travolta in 1978 took him to new heights. A success followed by another since she burst onto the screen two years later in Xanadu by Robert Greenwald.

A tough cancer

Going back to music, his biggest hit was his piece Physical, which broke all sales records in the 1980s, notably remaining at number one for 10 weeks in the USA. She was also known to be an avid environmental and animal rights activist throughout her career. In 1992, she was diagnosed with breast cancer, which went into remission twice before finally resurfacing in 2017.

On the love side, she married actor and dancer Matt Lattanzi in 1984, when they met on the set of Xanadu. They had one child together: a daughter named Chloe Rose. In 1995, they decided to divorce. She eventually found love again with John Easterling, the founder ofAmazon Herb Cowhom she married in 2008. She therefore died on Monday, at the age of 73.