olivia-colman-steals-show-at-the-baftas-with-dazzled-reactions-to-cirque-du-soleil

Olivia Colman never fails to delight, even when she’s not the star of the show – and this year’s Bafta Awards were no different.

A year on from her best actress win for The Favourite, Colman was in attendance at this year’s ceremony, and her amazement at the Cirque du Soleil performance delighted fans on Twitter.

Four performers from Cirque du Soleil performed an acrobatic dance to Somewhere Over the Rainbow as a tribute to Judy Garland, a nod to Renée Zellweger’s best actress nomination and eventual win for her portrayal of Garland in 2019’s Judy.

The tribute saw the dancers performing death-defying throws and flips – and Colman’s wide-eyed, joyful reactions didn’t go unnoticed.

Later, Colman won the crowd over when presenting the award for Best Actor.

After nearly tripping on her gown, Colman said: “It’s lovely to present the award for best actor, because, well, I rather like actors, and I’d happily go for a Wagamamas with any of this lot.”

Fans pointed out that they’d happily go for a Wagamamas with Colman herself.

Colman presented the best actor award to Joaquin Phoenix won for his performance in Joker, beating out Adam Driver, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonathan Pryce and Taron Egerton for the award.

BAFTAs 2020: After Parties – In pictures

Phoenix’s speech called out “systemic racism” in Hollywood, taking aim at the Bafta’s all-white acting nominations.

Renée Zellweger​, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt rounded out the main acting awards, while Top Boy’s Michael Ward won the Bafta Rising Star award.

Sam Mendes’ war epic 1917 was the major winner at this year’s awards, taking home ten prizes, including best film.

