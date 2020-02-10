olivia-colman-showcases-new-blonde-hair-as-she-hits-the-oscars-red-carpet

Olivia Colman showed off a dramatic new look on the red carpet ahead of the Academy Awards.

The star, who received the Best Actress trophy in 2019 for her performance in The Favourite, debuted a new blonde hairstyle as she arrived at the 92nd annual Oscars ceremony.

The 46-year-old typically sticks with her natural brunette hair colour but previously sported blonde hair for television roles in the 00s.

Colman wore a deep blue velvet dress by Stella McCartney, who is known for championing sustainable fashion.

Colman used the Oscars red carpet to showcase a bold new look (AFP via Getty Images)

The striking style boasted a long train, draped sleeves with cut outs and subtle crystal embellishments.

Fans on Twitter went wild for Colman’s attention-grabbing makeover.

Her bold new hair colour suggests that the star has finished filming the fourth series of The Crown, which will be her second and final turn as Queen Elizabeth II.

She received a Golden Globe award for Best Actress in a Television Drama for her performance at the ceremony in January, which marked her third award from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

In 2019 Colman beat Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born), Glenn Close (The Wife), Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) and Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) to the Best Actress trophy.

Looking back at the ceremony during an appearance on the Graham Norton Show in November, she admitted that the events of the night were a blur – because she had spent plenty of time at the bar.

“I actually can’t remember it,” she told Norton. “The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind [the auditorium] so everyone is there.

“There are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered.”