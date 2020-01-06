ole-gunnar-solskjaer’s-plan-to-get-david-de-gea-back-to-his-best-and-why-goalkeeping-coach-was-axed

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to help David de Gea get back to his very best form and wants to increase competition by bringing Dean Henderson back into the fold.

The Spanish shot-stopper finally put an end to speculation surrounding his future last year by signing a contract extension until 2023, though his performances have largely remained the same.

Once regarded as the undisputed best goalkeeper in the Premier League, De Gea’s form has dipped in the past few seasons and he has recorded fewer clean sheets (3) than Bournemouth’s Aaron Ramsdale (4).

According to The Athletic, United fear he has become too comfortable and needs greater competition in order to get back to his previous levels.

Although Sergio Romero is an excellent backup keeper – arguably the best in the league – he is very content in his role and is not a serious threat to the No.1 jersey, while he also has a long-standing knee problem.

Instead, Solskjaer is ready to bring Henderson back from his loan at Sheffield United and give him a genuine chance to dethrone De Gea as the starting keeper.

The hope is that a proper battle for the No.1 shirt will give De Gea renewed motivation and intensity, with Henderson having impressed enormously while out on loan.

After excelling for the Blades in the Championship, Henderson has quickly proven he belongs at Premier League level and has already kept seven clean sheets this season – only Leicester City’s Kasper Schmeichel has recorded more.

The Athletic’s report also says that De Gea’s old goalkeeping coach Emiliano Alvarez, who left in September, was axed because their friendly relationship meant sessions were not as ‘rigorous’ as they needed to be.

Since then, United have appointed Craig Mawson, who was previously at Burnley, who will work under Richard Hartis as Solskjaer tries get more out of one of United’s most important, and highest earning, players.

